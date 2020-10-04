IDAHO, USA — The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to spread in Idaho amid a worldwide pandemic.

Key Facts:

24 deaths among 1,353 cases in Idaho

44 cases in Kootenai County, four in Bonner County

Idaho Gov. Brad Little urges people to attend Easter Sunday services remotely, not in person

Local districts may release new cases before the Idaho state COVID-19 website is updated, so numbers may not always match.

Friday, April 10

12:50 p.m:

Idaho Governor Brad Little penned an op-ed sent to the media on Friday urging people to attend Easter Sunday church services remotely instead of in person.

Little said, "Yes, we would like to worship in our traditional fashion, but these are unique times and circumstances."

The governor said that the coronavirus has caused changes, but the changes will be temporary, and things such as attending church in person will go back to normal eventually.

"With coronavirus, we must keep our faith as well as keep our distance," Little said.

12:00 p.m:

The Panhandle Health District announced that the number of cases in the district is now up to 48 total, with 44 in Kootenai County and four in Bonner County.

According to PHD, 14 of the cases are no longer being monitored, which happens when a person has been home for the recommended quarantine period and hasn't had a fever for 72 straight hours.

