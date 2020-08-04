SPOKANE, Wash. — Through these times of uncertainty, the message for people living with disabilities was reassurance at a virtual town hall.

In their first town hall during this pandemic, the Washington State Developmental Disablilities Council took questions and offered advice to people living with a disability and their caregivers.

“In addition to the meeting this morning, there’s also another one on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. and a third on Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m.,” said Executive Director Jeremy Norden-Paul.

Hundreds from across the state are wondering what to do with this extra wave of isolation. On top of some of the daily challenges they already face, schools have now been closed, the demand for PPE is higher than ever before and support is needed.

“The question of whether or not people with developmental disabilities can be restricted when there are some important social distancing rules in place,” Stacy Dym, Arc of Washington State Executive Director, said.

Locally, the Arc of Spokane is one of the organizations stepping up their care for people with disabilities. Its office remains open for that extra care.

Sima Thorpe is the Executive Director for the Arc of Spokane and explained they offer several programs that don’t require meeting in person.

“Parents connecting to other parents is a tremendous resource and that is a way that the Arc is still providing much needed service,” she said.

Educational courses have been moved online and their website has been updated with resources they’ll have during the course of this virus.

“And those are all being offered remotely,” Thorpe explained. “Staff are ready to still meet people via phone or however electronically they can’t connect.”

They do still have caregivers working and because of that, they’re in desperate need of masks and other protective equipment.

The agency has a campaign right now for people to sew and donate masks. Gear can be dropped off at their office downtown off second avenue and more information can be found on their website.

