Alaska Airlines, Washington National Guard ready to take part in coronavirus vaccine rollout

The federal "Operation Warp Speed" calls on multiple organizations and companies in the logistics of distributing of millions of COVID-19 vaccines.

"Go-time" for distribution of the coronavirus vaccine could begin within days.

The first doses are expected to arrive in Washington state and other states by the middle of this month, if the federal Food and Drug Administration approves the first COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use.

Yet, with a national population of 300 million — and 7 million in Washington — state and national health officials are mapping out the steep task of logistics and transportation to get that vaccine to areas where they can be distributed.

It's not only a matter of getting the vaccines to people. The vaccines will also require specialized storage to keep them viable. Pfizer's vaccine needs to stay at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Washington National Guard tells KING 5 News that it is standing by for any request from the Washington Department of Health or the U.S. Department of Defense, which is running Operation Warp Speed, to help in the logistics.

The National Guard can supply not only helicopters, trucks and other equipment and soldiers, but logistics planning and other resources.

American and United airlines, as well as cargo companies FedEx and UPS, say they have planes with refrigeration to transport the millions of doses throughout the country.

Meanwhile Seattle-based Alaska Airlines says it is ready to help getting vaccines from Anchorage or Sea-Tac airport to remote locations in Alaska. The airport in Bethel alone serves 70 villages.