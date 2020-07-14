Coronavirus restrictions make it harder for volunteers to feed firefighters

A Facebook post from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team said some crews are eating ‘Meals Ready to Eat’ or MREs.

MANSFIELD, Wash — Coronavirus is impacting the food firefighters are eating while working to put out wildfires in eastern Washington.

A post on social media shows firefighters working to put out the Road 11 fire in Mansfield, Washington are eating food that looks less than appetizing.

A Facebook post from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team said some crews are eating ‘Meals Ready to Eat’ or MREs. Soldiers in the military often eat them. The post said the meals are self-heating and you just have to add water. They come with a spork and hand wipes.

Crews often have to eat meals like this when they’re in rural areas where it can be hard to get food to the scene. While firefighters wait, they are supposed to bring their own food, the post says.

Crews at the Road 11 fire now have hot meals being served thanks to their logistics team. They said they shared the picture of the food to give people an idea of what firefighters have to eat while things are getting set up.