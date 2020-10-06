SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — Governor Jay Inslee's reopening plan states there must be a minimum of three weeks between each phase, meaning that Spokane County could have been eligible for Phase 2 by Friday, June 12.

However, Spokane health officials have said the county we will not meet the requirements to move forward. This raises the question, how does Spokane County get there?

On Tuesday, there were 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing Spokane County up to a total of 774 cases, 37 deaths, 89 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7 currently hospitalized.

However, other than new case numbers, Spokane can move on to Phase 3 by satisfying other factors as well. Examples of these metrics include hospital bed space, hospitalization numbers, the percentage of people testing positive and the amount of testing being done.

On June 5, Spokane County saw the biggest number of new cases with 55. A lot of the new cases come from a variety of reasons, such as two cluster outbreaks. These outbreaks occur when there is transmission between close-knit groups or communities, such as businesses and housing facilities. The two confirmed clusters in Spokane County occurred at the Philadelphia Macaroni Plant (35 cases), and the Spokane Veterans Home (46 residents and 24 staff members).

In the last two weeks, the county has seen 266 new cases. In the graph below, you can see the 14-day average continues to go up.

In order for Spokane County to advance to Phase 3, Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said the county would need to initiate a process similar to the one that resulted in the county advancing to Phase 2. Lutz would make a recommendation to the Board of Health, which would then work with county commissioners to decide whether to approve it.

