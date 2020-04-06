BOISE, Idaho — We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as what's happening as Idaho continues to reopen.



We have multiple graphs and timelines looking at the coronavirus case trends in Idaho, including a new graph showing a 14-day average that the State of Idaho is tracking to determine when the Gem State can move to the next reopening stage.

Latest coronavirus updates:

Saturday, June 6

6:17 p.m. - Nearly 30 new probable and confirmed cases reported, no new deaths

The Gem State state now has 2,842 confirmed cases, based on data released by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the state's health districts. Health and Welfare states there are now 3,139 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Idaho.

No new deaths were reported. 2,461 people have recovered.

See our interactive map and timeline of COVID-19 cases in Idaho, plus a breakdown of the 14-day average of new daily cases.

Friday, June 5

5:36 p.m. - No new deaths reported, Idaho now has over 2,800 confirmed cases

According to data compiled from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the various health districts across the state, there were no new COVID-19 deaths in the Gem State and the total number of confirmed cases now sits at 2,825. Also, there are now 2,408 cases that have presumably recovered.

2:46 p.m. - IDHW to release coronavirus in long-term health facilities info weekly

The state is poised to begin releasing information about the number of COVID-19 cases in long-term health facilities on a weekly basis.

Idaho has roughly 400 such care facilities, including skilled nursing homes, assisted living and memory care, and intermediate care facilities.

"We have re-examined the data, which unfortunately includes an increasing number of cases now, and have developed a process to release the numbers for specific facilities without revealing a diagnosis of COVID-19 or the cause of death for any individual resident," said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health. "It's a delicate balance to protect the privacy of Idahoans while also being as transparent as possible."

The data will be published weekly on the Idaho Coronavirus website.

11:32 a.m. -- Gov. Little unveils $100 million program to pay out back-to-work bonuses

The State of Idaho will pay workers to get off unemployment and go back to work, Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday.

The state has tapped into $100 million in federal funds for the first-come, first-serve program, which would offer $1,500 to an Idaho worker on unemployment who returns to full-time work, and $750 to a worker who goes back to part-time work.

The bonuses are designed to offset the issue of many people making more on unemployment - which currently pays out an extra $600 per week - than they did at their regular jobs.

Details about the program and how to apply will be available on the Idaho Rebounds website by June 15.

9:20 a.m. Idaho governor's press conference on unemployment to begin at 11 a.m.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little's press conference on unemployment in Idaho is set to begin Friday morning.

The governor will also address Idaho's economy as the state rebounds from coronavirus closures.

The press conference will be streamed live in this story beginning at 11 a.m.

9:00 a.m. Boise Art Museum reopens to the public

The Boise Art Museum will reopen its doors on Friday, June 5.

"There is plenty of space for physical distancing and quiet contemplation at the Boise Art Museum," the museum wrote in a release. "Come find joy by connecting with visual art at BAM."

The museum has stepped up its disinfecting protocols to reduce the spread of coronavirus, and have changed exhibits to be no-touch or low touch. Those who want to visit are strongly advised to pre-purchase tickets online.

Masks and face coverings are required for all visitors over the age of two, and everyone is asked to maintain physical distancing from other guests. For more information, click here.

Thursday, June 4

5:42 p.m. - 2,778 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho; Cassia and Jerome Counties each report 10 new cases today

Based on data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and health districts across Idaho, there are 83 coronavirus related deaths, 2,778 confirmed cases and 2,362 presumed recovered cases.

Twelve counties are reporting increased numbers of confirmed cases today. Cassia and Jerome report ten new cases each. Cayon and Bannock both report seven. Minidoka is reporting 6. Ada and Bingham each report five new cases. Benewah, Bonneville, and Twin Falls had 3 each. Payette, Gooding, and Bannock report one new case each.

4:15 p.m. -- Malheur County approved to enter Phase 2 for Reopening Oregon

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has approved Malheur County's request to enter Phase 2 of reopening. The county has demonstrated its readiness as was well as public health indicators measured by the Oregon Health Authority.

As of Thursday, there have been 32 COVID-19 cases in Malheur County and 762 negative test results reported. This puts the positive rate at 4%, which has been going down due to increased testing and intensive case investigation and contact tracing efforts.



The letter of approval from the governor emphasized the importance of carefully reopening according to state guidance.

Health officials say moving to Phase 2 comes with increased risk.



Everyone who lives and works in Malheur County is urged to show their support for reopening by wearing cloth face coverings when they leave home, staying vigilant about hand washing and disinfecting surfaces, and maintaining 6 feet physical distance from people outside your household.

1:35 p.m. - Little to address unemployment in Friday press conference

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will hold a press conference Friday on Idaho's unemployment rate and the economy.

The press conference will be held at 11 a.m. at the Idaho State Capitol, and will be streamed live.

Nationally, 1.9 million people filed for unemployment last week. Idaho's unemployment numbers spiked to a record high in April, but are slowing falling.

8:52 a.m. - 2,718 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho; 2311 recovered

Based on data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and health districts across Idaho, there are 83 coronavirus related deaths, 2,718 confirmed cases and 2,311 presumed recovered cases.

Wednesday, June 3

5:30 p.m. - 2,715 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho; 2311 recovered

Based on data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and health districts across Idaho, there are 83 coronavirus related deaths, 2,715 confirmed cases and 2,311 presumed recovered cases. The Southeastern District Health added five new cases on Wednesday morning. Several Idaho counties had an increase in a small number of cases overall on Wednesday.

5:05 p.m. -- Guidance added for outfitting services in Idaho



The Idaho Governor’s Office announced that guidance for outfitters to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 to employees, guests and local communities was added to the business-specific protocols.



State officials say consumer and employee confidence is needed in order for Idaho's economy to rebound more quickly.

Businesses opening their doors in various stages of the Idaho Rebounds plan should have operational plans in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Protocols are being added for specific businesses such as restaurants, places of worship, gyms, outdoor pools, bars, movie theaters, campgrounds, public events and outfitting services.



Additional business-specific protocols will be added as they are made available.

4:45 p.m. -- Sun Valley prepares to welcome back visitors for summer season

The Sun Valley region, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, is carefully readying to reopen.

The trails are opening, the fish are biting and social distancing has become a part of life in the Sun Valley Resort and vacation area of central Idaho.



Within the next few weeks, many of the area's hotels, restaurants and other amenities will be open for the summer season.



"The Sun Valley area is ready to start welcoming people who are looking for wide open spaces and a break from the last few months," said Scott Fortner, executive director of Visit Sun Valley. "It's taken a lot of hard work to get to this point. I'm impressed with our community's ability to bounce back, and I think visitors will be pleasantly surprised."



Around 25 percent of Blaine County jobs are in the travel and tourism business.



"At our core, this will always be a place to enjoy the outdoors," said Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw at a community meeting held May 20. "Sun and open space are perfect antidotes to a global pandemic, and we have both in abundance."



Most notably, The Sun Valley Resort plans to open for the summer on May 30. The Sun Valley Lodge is offering special rates for Idaho visitors.

The Friedman Memorial Airport will maintain nonstop flights to five cities – Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, and Salt Lake City - with later start dates for seasonal flights and reduced schedules to all markets. Airlines servicing the Sun Valley area include Alaska, United and Delta airlines.

The Sun Valley Visitor Center is slated to reopen on June 15.

Most hotels will be open by the first week of June.

Many restaurants are opening up with limited seating.

Many of the trails are open, including the Adams Gulch network, Chocolate and Fox Gulch trails and the Greenhorn are a few popular trails that are open.

The Bigwood Golf Course is open with their 9 holes as well as all of Sun Valley Resort's 45 holes.

Anglers are invited to fish the local waters that include the Big Wood River, Silver Creek Preserve and the Lost River.

U.S. Forest Service campgrounds in and throughout the Wood River Valley are slated to open June 5.

Visitors are asked to respect social distancing guidelines, to bring a mask with them and wash their hands frequently during their visit. Many businesses in the area have guidelines for safe practices and procedures, and visitors are asked to be mindful of those posted or advertised guidelines.

12:05 p.m. -- ValleyRide will begin collecting fares, reopen Main Street Station in Stage 4

Valley Regional Transit is making plans to reopen the Main Street terminal in downtown Boise and once again begin collecting bus fares is Idaho moves forward into Stage 4 on June 13.

Bus drivers have not collected fares since March 21 out of social distancing concerns, and all VRT facilities shut down on March 27. The Happy Day Transit Center in Caldwell and the customer service office in Meridian reopened on June 1.

Once in Stage 4, riders are encouraged to buy and activate their bus passes online fares online through the Valley Connect mobile app to reduce contact with drivers. Bus users have also been asked to wear a face mask aboard buses, sit as far from other riders as possible, and stay off the bus if they are sick.

Bus operators are wiping down the interior between trips when possible, and each bus is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected each night.

11:50 a.m. -- Alive After Five to be streamed online

The Downtown Business Association is launching its first-ever online streaming concert on Wednesday, June 3.

“I think people are gonna love it,” said DBA Executive Director Jennifer Hensley. “We really created a concert for folks who are watching on our platform.”

The concert series in traditionally held on The Grove Plaza in downtown Boise from June through August. Due to health and safety regulations because of the COVID outbreak, the series will be streamed online in June from the DBA’s Facebook page, Alive After Five Facebook page, and YouTube channel.

8:55 a.m. - 2,673 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho; 2282 recovered

Based on data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and health districts across Idaho, there are 83 coronavirus related deaths, 2,673 confirmed cases and 2,282 presumed recovered cases. The Southeaster District Health added five new cases on Wednesday morning

