SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — As the official death toll from coronavirus soared in New York City this week, health officials in Spokane County have considered that the number of local deaths may be underreported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with state and local health authorities, report coronavirus cases and deaths in those where the virus is confirmed by a laboratory test. But many people who died at their home or in long-term care facilities, for example, and had COVID-19 symptoms are not tested.

New York City officials recently reported 3,778 “probable” deaths, where doctors were certain enough of the cause of death to list it on the death certificate. Combined with confirmed virus deaths, that would put the total fatalities in the city over 10,000.

The change came after officials acknowledged that statistics based only on laboratory-confirmed tests were failing to account for many people dying at home.

Federal health officials have also come under increased pressure to start publicly tracking coronavirus infections and deaths in nursing homes.

Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said underreporting of deaths is a “strong consideration” for public health officials Washington state.

He explained that a medical examiner can perform testing to see if COVID-19 was a person’s cause of death if an autopsy is required. However, there are cases when no autopsy is performed on a person’s body after their death.

“But there are other individuals who again may die and no autopsy is being done and that death may or may not be reported as a COVID-19 death,” Lutz said.

“I think again it’s a strong consideration that the number of deaths that are being reported nationally, and maybe both statewide and locally, underreport the true burden of mortality of COVID-19,” he added.

Lutz reported 294 coronavirus cases as of Thursday morning – up from 286 cases – and no new deaths. Seventeen deaths have been reported since the outbreak began in Spokane County.

Lutz called the trend of an overall decrease in the number of cases and hospitalizations “encouraging,” adding that public health officials are “cautiously optimistic” right now.

