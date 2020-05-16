PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

REAL-TIME UPDATES

Overnight updates:

The owner of a Salem salon that reopened last week in defiance of Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-home order has been fined $14,000. Learn more

Seaside and Astoria reopened Friday here's how it went.

TriMet will begin requiring riders to wear face coverings, among other changes as it begins to slowly allow more riders. Learn more

Some in Portland's Rose City Park neighborhood say they're not thrilled with the city's Slow Streets Safe Streets initiative to promote social distancing. Learn more

Most Oregon counties are stepping into Phase 1 of easing COVID-19 restrictions, but it appears Portland is still weeks away from being ready to apply for the first phase of reopening. Why is that?

Washington County took a step toward restarting public life on Friday, when its board of commissioners approved a plan to reopen starting in June. Learn more

In Washington, health officials were compelled to cleared the air after rumors started circulating about specialized quarantine facilities. Learn more

