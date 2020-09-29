Spokane has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases. Here's what we know

Although cases may be spiking in Spokane County, the amount of cases which have epidemiological links is also rising. That may be good news.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In the month of September, Spokane County saw a record surge of new COVID-19 cases.

The county reported new cases in the triple digits for three straight days on Sept. 23, 24, and 25, according to data from the Spokane Regional Health District.

Since then, numbers have decreased a bit. Taking a closer look at the data, cases only began to surge in the second half of September.

From Sept. 1 through Sept. 15, there were only four days where the county reported over 50 new cases. However, from Sept. 16 to the 28, there was only one day where the county reported a number below 50 for new cases. This could be linked to Labor Day Weekend activities or the start of school.

During the first half of the month, adults in their 20s represented the majority of new cases, followed by people in their 30s and 40s. Cases rose in all age groups, but there was a significant rise of cases in children between 10 and 19.

Although the spike may seem discouraging, there is one figure that actually brings some good news. More than 70% of new cases have an epidemiological link, according to health district data.

When a case has an epidemiological link, that means contact tracers know where a person was infected, and everyone they came into contact with can be tested and quarantined.

Cases with epidemiological links are not attributed to community spread and instead considered part of a contained outbreak. Spokane County's contact tracing efforts are in part why health officials are expressing more interest in sending students back to school.