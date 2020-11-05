Many people in Spokane County and the Inland Northwest are eager to get life back to normal, however, there are certain milestones the state has to hit before we can return to business as usual.

Let's look at the numbers as of May 11:

Spokane County:

According to the Spokane Regional Health District there are 386 cases in Spokane County and 29 deaths.

Four people remain hospitalized. A total of 69 people have been hospitalized from coronavirus in Spokane County since the outbreak began.

Around 66.7% of all coronavirus cases in Spokane County have recovered, according to SRHD.

Five counties in Washington have moved on to phase 2 before the rest of the state. Those ARE Columbia, Garfield, Lincoln, Ferry and Pend Oreille Counties.

Businesses in the counties approved to move into the second phase must wait to reopen until guidance has been released for their industry on how to keep workers and the public safe, state leaders said. They must comply with all health and safety requirements outlined in that guidance to reopen.

Here's a map of all that counties that were eligible to apply for early reopening:

KREM

To be eligible, counties have to have less than 75 thousand people, with no new coronavirus cases for three weeks.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has been in contact with Governor Jay Inslee in an attempt to allow Spokane County to move on to phase 2 of the four phase opening plan earlier than the rest of the state.

Woodward argues that since the rate of new cases and hospitalizations in Spokane County have slowed, the county should be able to move on to phase two.

New cases and hospitalizations in Spokane County A 14 day average of new cases per day New cases and hospitalizations in Spokane County

In the first graph we can see new cases reported from March 14 to May 9. The dotted line shows the average amount of new cases reported per day, and it extends to show how many cases we might be able to expect in the near future. The graph shows we can continue to expect a just a few cases reported each day.

In the next graph, we can also chart out how many people have been hospitalized due to the coroanvirus in Spokane County. That number has stayed fairly low throughout, with no new hospitalizations reported in the last nine days.

Although officials have acknowledged that it would be difficult for Spokane County to go three weeks without any new cases, new guidelines are in the works to allow more populous areas of the state to move forward with the reopening plan.

The governor's reopening plan also includes a variance for counties above 75,000 people to meet other criteria, which could include per capita cases, McDaniel added. The plan says the state Department of Health and Inslee will work over the next two weeks to address additional criteria for allowing counties to apply for a variance.

Local jurisdictions will be allowed to partially implement a phase, according to the plan.

The Spokane Regional Health District has categorized cases of the coronavirus by zip code, which shows us which areas of Spokane have the highest rate of cases per 100,000 people.

Kelli Hawkins with the Spokane Regional Health District pointed out that a person who lives in one area or ZIP code still could have contracted the virus somewhere else.

Here are the five zip codes in Spokane with the most cases of the coronavirus as of Monday morning:

Zipcode 99202 has 54 cases, with a case rate of 242.1 per 100,000 people.

has cases, with a case rate of per people. Zipcode 99208 has 47 cases, with a case rate of 83.3 per 100,000 people.

has cases, with a case rate of per people. Zipcode 99207 has 38 cases, with a case rate of 106.3 per 100,000 people.

has cases, with a case rate of per people. Zipcode 99206 has 25 cases with a case rate of 67.7 per 100,000 people.

has cases with a case rate of per people. Zipcode 99037 has 24 cases, with a case rate of 146.7 per 100,000 people.

These numbers change frequently, check here for updates.

Hawkins also said the district doesn't have detailed demographics of the cases in each ZIP code. She also said that the district hasn't seen certain ZIP codes hit harder or lighter than other areas, but that areas with high numbers of people living close together are more at risk.

Here's a look at other counties around Eastern Washington:

Adams county: 49 cases, 0 deaths

Asotin county: 18 cases, 2 deaths

Benton county: 577 cases, 51 deaths

Columbia county: 1 case, 0 deaths

Douglas county: 112 cases, 2 deaths

Ferry county: 1 case, 0 deaths

Franklin county: 412 cases, 16 deaths

Garfield county: 0 cases, 0 deaths

Grant county: 181 cases, 3 deaths

Klickitat county: 19 cases, 3 deaths

Kittitas county: 18 cases, 0 deaths

Lincoln county: 2 cases, 0 deaths

Okanogan county: 25 cases, 1 death

Pend Orielle county: 2 cases, 0 deaths

Stevens county: 9 cases, 1 death

Whitman county: 15 cases, 0 deaths

For a list of case numbers by county, check here.

Washington State:

The state Department of Health is reporting 931 deaths among 16,891 overall cases in Washington.

248,875 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 7% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Washington began phase one of its reopening plan Tuesday, paving the way for businesses in the state to reopen, with restrictions.

In Phase 1, places like golf courses can begin operations again with a social distancing plan in place. For example, golf courses are only allowing two players per group unless you are all from the same household.

Outdoor activities like golfing and fishing can recommence, but people will have to take extra precautions.

Phase 1 also includes existing construction that meets the state's criteria, landscaping, auto dealerships, retail stores with curbside pickup only, car washes, and pet walkers.

Moving on to phase two depends on coronavirus cases continuing to decrease. If there's a spike in cases, restrictions could be put back in place.

In the past week, Washington state has made progress in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Governor Inslee just released an updated dashboard showing where Washington improved. You can see that here compared to the graphs that were released last week:

Washington's progress against the coronavirus this week Washington state made progress in decreasing the risk to vulnerable populations, improving case and contact investigations, and increasing test capacity and availability this week. Testing capacity and availability for the week of May 1. Case and contact investigations for the week of May 1. COVID-19 disease activity for the week of May 1. Risk to vulnerable populations for the week of May 1. Health care system readiness for the week of May 1.

Here's where Washington improved:

Testing capacity: According to the Governor's Medium website, Washington has reached a record level of testing capacity since the virus started. "Daily testing capacity continues to improve, hitting 6,000 per day for the first time recently... Additionally, testing positivity rate has decreased to around 5%, reflecting an increase in testing availability."

According to the Governor's Medium website, Washington has reached a record level of testing capacity since the virus started. "Daily testing capacity continues to improve, hitting 6,000 per day for the first time recently... Additionally, testing positivity rate has decreased to around 5%, reflecting an increase in testing availability." Case and contact investigations: The state said it has made progress in hiring and training new workers to manage case and contact tracing. The governor's Medium post says "as more people come on board, there is reason for optimism that this trend will continue."

The state said it has made progress in hiring and training new workers to manage case and contact tracing. The governor's Medium post says "as more people come on board, there is reason for optimism that this trend will continue." Risk to vulnerable populations: The improvement of this area reflects improvements in protections for long-term care facilities. The governor's Medium post says "these results give a slight improvement from last week, but there is still work to be done to understand and address impacts to other vulnerable communities."

Idaho

In Idaho, which is already in the beginning phases of its own reopening plan, here are the numbers:

2,230 cases

67 deaths

Here are the numbers for North Idaho in particular:

Kootenai County: 63 cases

Bonner County: 4 cases

No deaths

Over time, Idaho has been able to flatten the curve of new cases. Based on this data, the number of new cases being reported has decreased since Idaho's peak of reported cases, which occurred between March 30 and April 4. Interestingly, the most people reported an onset of symptoms between March 15 and March 20.

Idaho Department of Health