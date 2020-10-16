'Cluster' of COVID-19 cases identified in a Harborview Medical Center surgical unit

UW Medicine's Dr. John Lynch will provide an update Friday on COVID-19 cases identified in staff and patients.

SEATTLE — A “cluster” of Harborview Medical Center patients and staff that have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

That cluster includes 10 staff and four patients who have tested positive as of Friday morning within a surgical unit.

One of those patients has died since testing positive, according to Dr. John Lynch, medical director of Infection Prevention & Control at Harborview Medical Center. That person had underlying health conditions.

No healthcare workers who tested positive have been hospitalized and are recovering at home.

The outbreak was first detected between Sept. 29 and Oct. 2.

Harborview has spent the last week-and-a-half testing staff and patients. Lynch said any healthcare worker who was not wearing eye protection in the unit was potentially exposed. About 30 employees have been quarantined out of precaution.

The three patients still being treated were in the hospital for more than 14 days when they contracted the virus. That is longer than COVID-19 symptoms typically take to appear. Lynch said they are now trying to figure out how the virus snuck into the unit and spread.

“We are looking through every single hour, shift, day of overlap between patients and healthcare workers ... to try to provide some additional insight," Lynch said.

Lynch said they are "functioning on the assumption that this was linked to healthcare worker activity." However, it will be "very hard to prove that because even genetic sequencing won't tell us exactly what is going on."

The surgical unit impacted by the outbreak is one where patients go before or after surgeries, and those involved in trauma.