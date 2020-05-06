IDAHO, USA — Idaho is currently five days in Phase 3 of its "Idaho Rebounds" four phase plan as it attempts to reopen its economy after closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Idaho as a whole has seen a jump in coronavirus cases. Back on June 1, there were new 9 confirmed cases. If we fast forward two days, there were 49 new cases, then 54 new case the next day. That's the spike you're seeing on this particular graph.

New coronavirus cases in Kootenai County, Idaho

KREM

However, the good news is that the 14 day moving average graph looks as though it's flattening out, even after June 6.

The spikes are something to keep an eye on, but it's not as worrisome right now.

Idaho's 14 day moving average of coronavirus infections

KREM

Governor Brad Little has urged many times for the people of Idaho to continue to follow guidelines with masks, social distancing and other measures, especially for people classified as "high-risk."

“Our personal actions are the most effective way to manage the virus and get our economy roaring again,” Governor Little added.

Every Idahoan is urged to continue practicing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Wearing a face covering in public

Keeping at least six feet of physical distance from others

Keeping hands and surfaces clean

Staying home if you’re sick

In the panhandle region, there are a total of 97 cases, 7 of which are "undetermined."

The most up-to-date information on the novel coronavirus pandemic in Idaho can be found on the state's coronavirus website.

RELATED: COVID-19 deaths in US on the decline, CDC says

RELATED: Community spread of COVID-19 identified in Benewah and Bonner counties