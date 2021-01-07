How to cope with mask, social anxiety as Washington reopens

It's normal to be anxious about resuming previous social interactions and not wearing a mask.

Washington state reopened on June 30, but not everyone may be ready to take off their masks.

Health experts say it is normal to feel anxious about not wearing a mask. It's also normal to be anxious about resuming previous social interactions.

Some may not be aware of their anxiety and might be surprised by how they're feeling.

If someone does feel anxious about wearing a mask or a social gathering, the first thing to do is take a deep breath and acknowledge this is uncharted territory. That’s according to Amy Hagins, a social worker with MultiCare Behavioral Health.

"There may be some social pressure, especially this weekend with the holiday where families get together and people go to the lake,” Hagins said. “There's so much social interaction that's expected of us, but some people might not be ready for that. So you have to pay attention to what your mind and body are telling you. If this is your first time our since the pandemic, maybe you should start out with some baby steps."

Some signs to look for include shortness of breath or rapid heartbeat. But these signs are not the same for everyone.

Hagins said it’s important to talk to your family about these feelings and realize it takes time to get used to not wearing a mask and socializing again.