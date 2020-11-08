How many COVID-19 cases are 'epi-linked'? Breaking it down for Spokane County

Spokane County has seen three straight weeks where the rate of epidemiological links has improved.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As health officials and school leaders work toward a safe start to the 2020-2021 school year, the latest data from the Spokane Regional Health District shows several trends moving in a positive direction.

One marked improvement since June is in the county's contact tracing efforts.

On the health district's COVID-19 data dashboard, one of the ways data is measured is by looking at the "Epidemiological Link and Week of Report Date."

In more common terms, the "epidemiological link" represents a confirmed link between confirmed, positive COVID-19 cases. Essentially, this represents the idea that health officials can track the progress of the virus, rather than seeing new cases emerge as part of "uncontrolled spread."

Epidemiologists link positive coronavirus cases to others through contact tracing. A strong contact tracing programs means there are more epi-linked cases than those that spread uncontrolled.

During the week of July 12, Spokane County reported the second highest weekly total of new COVID-19 cases to date and the contact tracing rate dropped below 50% for the first time: 38.8% of all cases were confirmed to have an epidemiological link.

That means 61.2%, more than half, of all confirmed cases came from uncontrolled spread.

But since then, the county has seen three straight weeks where the rate of epidemiological links has improved:

-Week of July 19: 52% of Reported Cases

-Week of July 26: 53.9% of Reported Cases

-Week of August 2: 73.7% of Reported Cases

Last week, Spokane County saw the strongest contact tracing rate in over two months. Early numbers for this week are encouraging, too.