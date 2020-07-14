Conchinito Taqueria closes temporarily after employee tests positive for the coronavirus

A post on the restaurant's Facebook page says it is shutting down until Monday, July 20, while employees are tested for the virus.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Conchinito Taqueria is closing until Monday, July 20, after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

"This employee has been extremely cautions both at work and in their personal life since the start of this pandemic," the post reads. "But this tricky virus is so hard to escape completely."

The restaurant says that employee has been in quarantine since symptoms set in. However, because test results can take a while to return, and symptoms present differently in different people, the restaurant decided to close while all employees get tested, according to the post.

"We will miss you, Spokane, but know a little break is best the safe route for us all," the post reads.