Comparing Spokane County's summer COVID-19 spike to the fall spike

SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane County saw its first coronavirus cases on March 14, 2020, according to the Spokane Regional Health District. Since then, the county has seen two significant spikes in cases: once over the summer and one happening right now.

The Spokane Regional Health District data dashboard shows the county’s first spike was only about one month long. The latest spike is still happening, and though it’s 15 days longer than the first spike, it’s amounted to 1,681 more cases than the first spike so far.

From March 14 to May 14, there were 394 total cases, averaging out to just over six cases a day, according to the Spokane Regional Health District’s data dashboard. Out of those 62 days, only twice did daily case counts amount to more than 20. The following months show a significant increase in cases, specifically from early July to early August and late September into early November.

According to the Spokane Regional District’s COVID-19 data dashboard, from July 5 to Aug. 5, there were 2,552 cases with an average of just over 82 cases a day.

The dashboard shows that most of the cases were in people between the ages of 30 and 60, making up nearly 43 percent, or 1,086, of all 2,552 cases.

In those 31 days, the dashboard shows 130 people were hospitalized. The highest number of hospitalizations was on July 30 with 10.

During the same time period, there were 45 deaths. The dashboard shows at least one death everyday from July 24 to Aug. 5.

Cases started to level off over the following month, according to the dashboard. By Sept. 23, cases started to spike again.

From Sept. 23 to Nov. 9, the dashboard shows there were 4,936 cases with an average of 105 cases per day. Out of those 47 days, 19 of those saw daily case numbers over 100 and two days over 200.

During this time period, most of the cases were among people between the ages of 20 and 60, making up nearly 64 percent, or 3,155 cases, of the 4,936 cases.

According to the dashboard, 159 people have been hospitalized. Nov. 6 saw the highest number of hospitalizations with 12.

Over the last 47 days, the dashboard shows 56 deaths. There was at least one death every day for a week twice during that time period.

KREM 2 reached out to the Spokane Regional Health District on Thursday and Monday to ask about how these two spikes are different, where the region's hospital capacity sits and if the health district was considering any new restrictions to slow the spread of the virus, among other things, but has not heard back.