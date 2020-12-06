SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With Idaho heading into Stage 4 of reopening by June 13, Spokane continues to work through Phase 2.

Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said earlier this week that Spokane would not be ready to go into Phase 3 this Friday. On Thursday, Spokane County saw the first single-digit rise since the beginning of June with 5 new confirmed cases, according to the Spokane Regional Health District. Up until then, the county had been seeing double-digit increases.

New and confirmed coronavirus cases are not the only factors for Spokane to go forward to Phase 3, but they are important. There are a total of 792 cases and 37 deaths, with 7 people in the hospital as of Thursday.

New cases and hospitalizations in Spokane County from coronavirus, June 11

Mayor Nadine Woodward said in a statement Thursday, "The information coming from the SRHD has not put a timeline on making an application to advance to Phase 3. Based on current cases and testing, that may take a little more time than people had hoped in the interest of community health."

In this graph, you'll see the hospitalization numbers are very low. This is a good thing, as it is also one of the factors in moving forward.

14 day moving coronavirus average for Spokane County, June 11

Most of the numbers is less than or greater than 1.

More information on coronavirus in Spokane County can be found on the Spokane Regional Health District website.

