SPOKANE, Wash. — Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a lot of discussion has taken place about if the virus is more or less severe than influenza.

A lot more is known about the flu, as it has been around in many different forms for hundreds of years.

In the state of Washington, almost double the number of people have died from the coronavirus when compared to the flu since March.

Washington has seen 747 coronavirus deaths since March, compared to 398 confirmed deaths from the flu.

It's important to note that these are just the deaths that have been confirmed as coming from the flu or the coronavirus. It's also important to keep in mind that as more testing for the coronavirus is done, its likely that the number of deaths will go up.

In the United States as a whole, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 60,000 have died of the coronavirus, while it lists a little more than 6,000 having died from the flu this year.

RELATED: Real-time updates: Gov. Inslee says daily log of customers will not be required but encouraged for businesses

RELATED: Nursing homes can't seize stimulus checks for Medicare, FTC says

RELATED: Democrats push $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill through House