Coeur d'Alene's Brewfest, Car d'Alene canceled due after recent spike in cases

The two events are canceled after consultations with the Panhandle Health District and the City of Coeur d'Alene. North Idaho has recently seen a spike in cases.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Downtown Association announced on Friday that both Downtown Brewfest and Car d'Alene are canceled for 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.

According to the press release, the decision to cancel the events came after consultations with the City of Coeur d'Alene and the Panhandle Health District about health and safety during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Downtown Brewfest was scheduled for July 11 and Car d'Alene was scheduled for July 17-18. The association said all registrants and vendors for the events will be given full refunds.

"While we enjoy putting on community events that help boost the local economy, we support the recommendation from Panhandle [Health District] and the City," Terry Cooper, Coeur d'Alene Downtown Association Manager said in the release. "The Downtown Board's decision to eliminate these large gatherings will hopefully minimize any increase and allow downtown small businesses to continue to operate."