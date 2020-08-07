Coeur d'Alene Casino to reschedule remaining 2020 events

Casino CEO Laura Stensgar said they are concerned about their ability to safely hold a large event during the pandemic.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Casino announced Wednesday that upcoming large-scale events set for 2020 will be rescheduled for 2021 over coronavirus concerns, a press release says.

“Our highest priority during this pandemic continues to be the health and safety of our team members, guests and community,” said Stensgar. “Our team is working hard to reschedule all of our events and shift efforts to things we can still do like our Coeur Connections charity program.”

Tickets that have been purchased for any events at the casino will be honored at the new dates, a press release says. Refunds are also available by calling Sharmila Kaiser at 1-800-523-2564 ext. 7480.