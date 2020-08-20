Cloth masks won't adequately protect you from wildfire smoke

Health officials in Spokane are warning people that the cloth masks worn to help slow the spread of COVID-19 should not be used to avoid inhaling wildfire smoke.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wildfire season is in full swing, meaning Spokane’s air quality can be hindered by smoke. Its not a new problem for the Inland Northwest, but dealing with smoke in the air during the pandemic can be a dangerous combination.

The cloth masks required in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19 do not prevent inhalation of wildfire smoke.

In past years, the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) recommended residents wear N95 masks when recreating outside to prevent smoke inhalation. Now those masks are being reserved for medical staff, so they are not as accessible for wildfire season.

“We are encouraging people to now more than ever before to reduce outdoor physical activity when they see that there’s a lot of smoke in the air,” said Kelli Hawkins, a spokesperson for SRHD.

Wildfire smoke inhalation causes similar symptoms to COVID-19. The coughing symptom can further spread COVID-19 if the two conditions co-exist.

The health district has several recommendations to limit smoke intake throughout wildfire season:

First, avoid going outside during days with bad air quality.

Don’t create more smoke and particles inside. That means avoid lighting candles, cook less, don’t dust or vacuum, and don’t smoke cigarettes.

Keep windows closed.

Use the recirculate setting on the A/C.

Lastly, install HEPA filters on air conditioning units.

Doing these things will keep the internal air in homes clean, so it is safe to stay inside during days with bad air quality.