City of Moscow suddenly shuts down youth sports tournaments due to COVID-19 concerns

Two tournaments were shut down in the middle of play on Sunday after reports of social distancing and mask guidelines not being followed.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Several families were left frustrated after the city of Moscow abruptly shut down two different youth sports tournaments on Sunday due to concerns tied to COVID-19.

The events included a wood bat baseball tournament and a soccer tournament organized by an Inland Northwest youth Soccer club. The two combined events, which took place at various fields around Moscow, brought around 100 teams to the region over the weekend.

According to participants in both tournaments, the city ordered the events to stop around 10 a.m. on Sunday. The soccer tournament, dubbed the Harvest Cup, had some early Sunday events still occurring when the shutdown happened.

Authorities allowed the games already in progress to wrap up, however, according to staff with the Eastern Washington Surf soccer club, which organized the Harvest Cup.

Teams in both the baseball and soccer tournaments had already completed some games in prior days before the Sunday stoppage. Families and teams for some of the tournaments had been staying in local hotels as well, club members said.

Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News that the events were stopped due to too many people attending the events and not wearing masks or not adhering to social distancing protocols.

“We’ve got to protect our citizens, our businesses and our town,” Lambert told the paper.

The mayor did not immediately return an email from KREM seeking comment on Monday.

"We're disappointed that we couldn't finish [the tournament] out," said Surf soccer club Vice President Eric Carlson. "We felt that we had done pretty much everything that the city had asked as far as the masks, the sanitizing, social distancing protocols."

According to Carlson, the club had been given the green light by the city of Moscow to put on the event provided the club planned to have safety precautions in place. The two sides first met two months ago, he said.

"We had met with the city, met with the mayor and went through the proper procedures they wanted to see us implement," said Carlson.

The group made additional changes after Moscow passed an order requiring masks to be worn in public in July, Carlson added.

In addition to encouraging families and members of the public to wear masks and practice social distancing while at the sport fields, Surf staff also disinfected soccer balls and goals after matches. Carlson said that the club used "monitors" to keep an eye on their crowds and encourage others to distance.

"I don't know what else we could have done," said Surf operations director Jlynn Spitz, who added that the city didn't give the club a heads up of the possibility that the Harvest Cup could be canceled mid-tournament.

Carlson said the "vast majority" of people attending the tournament complied with their COVID-19 precautions. Some individuals didn't appear to follow the rules, however.

"There's only a certain amount that we can do when it comes to personal responsibility," Carlson said.

The Daily News reported that the city of Moscow received several complaints from local citizens about the events and associated crowds.

"[Our] kids were upset," said McKay Bodily, who coaches and serves as the president of Idaho Catch baseball, a Boise-area based select youth baseball team. "This was really our one last chance to get out and play somewhere outside of the [Treasure] Valley."

Bodily said one of Catch's two teams at the wood bat tournament were preparing to play on Sunday when they received the news.

"It's peculiar," he said, arguing that "everyone I was around did a great job of adhering to those [coronavirus] guidelines."

Like other teams that had traveled to Moscow from afar, Idaho Catch had put its players up in a home through the website AirBnB. Bodily estimated that the team had spent around $1,500 for the weekend trip.

"It's pretty frustrating when, my guess is, you had a few people in town complaining about it. But I haven't heard any feedback from the businesses that we occupied," he said.

Online, some locals expressed concern with businesses being visited by out-of-towners.

"It was shocking to see the amount of people swamping the city. Not just at the fields, but also the local restaurants and motels," commented Moscow resident Anke Petrie on Facebook. "Dining rooms were run over with people, lines were outrageously long. I am sorry for those few, that followed the rules."

While members of the Surf soccer club community were obviously frustrated, Carlson said he hoped to find some middle ground with the city of Moscow in the future if the team were to host another event in the city.