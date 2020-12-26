'It just feels like a normal day': A lackluster Christmas amid the COVID-19 pandemic

When her daughter tested positive for COVID-19, one mother knew she had to change tradition.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — The Conko family didn't want to celebrate Christmas in Spokane, but they knew they had to. After a 104 degree fever, they broke their holiday traditions to keep their loved ones safe.

Although technology has made it easier to connect with our loved ones, nothing is the same as giving them a hug in person.

"I really just want to be with my yaya because she's like, 80 years old," Makaelah, 13, said. "I just love her so much and I hate not being there."

She tested positive for COVID-19, but that is the least of her worries. The family is quarantining instead of traveling to Montana to see their grandmother Charlotte.

"I think the hardest part about being away from my mom for the holidays, it's just knowing that she's spending Christmas alone," said Makaelah's mother Robia. "We all have each other but she's by herself."

Not seeing her mother is adding to the list of reasons why today just feels like a random Friday.

"Normally on Christmas, my kids are up at like 7 a.m. or 8 a.m to open presents," she added. "Nobody got out of bed today till 10 a.m."

No early wake up call, no yaya, and no tree. They always celebrate at Charlotte's so they typically don't put up their own.

They know they are doing the right thing because Charlotte is at high risk if she catches COVID-19, and they urge others to make the serious decision to stay away from family to help keep people safe.

"Just appreciate the time that you do get with your family," Robia said. "You know, it's hard when you don't get the choice to be with them."

"It's just like we don't know how many more she has, and it's just stressful," Makaelah added.