YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Fruit pickers in Central Washington are starting to walk off the job over coronavirus concerns.

Essential workers who spend their time harvesting, packaging and selling food in the Yakima Valley say they are not receiving personal protective equipment or hand sanitizer needed to curb the spread of COVID-19. They are also concerned about the lack of six feet of physical distancing.

“Workers are very scared that they're going to get infected with the coronavirus. Many of their coworkers have already come down with the COVID-19,” said strike organizer Edgar Franks with Familias Unidas Por La Justicia

Franks said workers have also reported situations where people have contracted the virus and their employer does not disinfect the area where they were working.

Workers are also demanding that they receive hazard pay if they must continue working in these conditions. Many are asking for a raise of at least $2.

“They're also wanting to make sure here are no reprisals against them for taking part in these strikes,” Franks said. “Especially because they're doing this, not because they want to, but it's for their own safety and well-being, of them and their family.”

Much of Washington’s food supply comes from the Yakima Valley and the jeopardization of workers’ health could have a significant economic impact in the agriculture industry, Franks said.

“None of us want to see food shortages and the workers here understand the importance. And they want to be doing their part,” he said.

“We don't want more people to be getting sick, so we want to pull through this as a community,” he added. “We want to do our part, as unions, as workers, so we can slow down the spread of COVID 19. We all feel that desperation and that pinch, however we want to do what we can now, so we don't elongate this whole process.”

