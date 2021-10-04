Coeur d'Alene schools could go without masks after pushback from parents, community

The school district has been going back and forth on the requirement, but protesters still wanted to make their voice heard.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene School District board will be evaluating their mask requirement after push back from parents, according to a spokesperson from the district. Although the board has been debating this decision for months, protesters took to Lake City High School on Friday morning to make a statement.

High schoolers were finishing up their first class of the day when they looked outside to see protestors waving signs criticizing the CDA School District.

Ava Johnson, Maya Duce and Wyatt Johnson are freshmen at LCHS.

"It's not just going to change overnight by one protest," Ava said.

Their entire high school experience has been in-and-out of masks.

"It started off a little annoying, but now it's just simply easy," Maya added. "And it's not even that bad anymore."

Students were encouraged to walk out of class over school requirements to wear a mask, despite mask mandates in the county being lifted.

"I feel like protesting to the teachers and at school doesn't do anything," Wyatt said. "The teachers are just caught in the middle of it, and it's really unfair to them."

None of the trio attended the anti-mask protest. Actually, almost no students went. So if students didn't go, who did?

"I just read about this this morning and I believe in mask-steria," ex-firefighter Terry Switzer said, using play-on-words for "hysteria."

Around 50 people protested, the majority were like Switzer — community members with seemingly no tie to the school. The rest were parents, some even bringing their toddlers.

The Panhandle Health District rescinded their mask mandate at the end of March, but the school district's rule is still in place. Protesters argue that the schools shouldn't be forcing their kids to wear masks when the PHD isn't making anyone. The school district has been going back and forth on the requirement, but masks are the main topic for their board meeting next week.

Wyatt said this protest may have been well intentioned, but it was not well executed.

"I think if we were to protest, we should go to the school board," Wyatt said. "Protesting the teachers doesn't do much."

School district spokesperson Scott Maben argues that the school just got back from Spring Break. With traveling comes an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, so wearing masks could help mitigate the spread.

"Juniors and our seniors are taking SAT exams, AP exams, we've got the prom coming, so there's a lot of critical and important milestone events that students experience in the final weeks of the school year, up through graduation," Maben said. "We don't want to see any students have to miss school or any of those spring events due to a quarantine."

Ever since the school district started masking, cases have gone down by many, according to Maben.

"Our school board needs to look at the data from Spring Break," he said. "But we will still be recommending that everyone wears a mask."

Anything is possible, he said. He made sure to emphasize the importance of these milestones and how quarantining is not a joke - the schools follow CDC guidelines.

"What's worse, masks or being quarantined for graduation?" he asked.

The trio say they don't care or mind having to wear a mask, but if they had the choice, they would choose not to.

"It's such a habit to bring them to school every day, you just know to bring it which is crazy because it's like I don't really want to wear it," Ava said. "But it's like a habit, I bring it everywhere with me."

They add it doesn't restrict them from doing work or just breathing, like the protesters alleged.

The board meeting is scheduled for April 19. That's when they will decide if they want to keep the masks, rescind them immediately or phase them out. Phasing out would be where they start allowing the elementary students to remove their masks, then middle school and finally high school students.