Coeur d'Alene Resort cancels holiday fireworks show, but North Pole cruises will continue

Face masks will be required for guests and team members on Journey to the North Pole Cruises, according to the Coeur d'Alene Resort.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Resort is making changes to its holiday event schedule as coronavirus cases continue to surge in North Idaho.

Panhandle Health District reported on Wednesday that it has seen a record number of daily COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks.

The resort announced on Wednesday that it has canceled the Lighting Ceremony Fireworks Show set for Nov. 27. The Holiday Light Display will still be turned on at 6 p.m.

"Saving Christmas," Ellen Travolta's Christmas show, has also been canceled. Travolta will return in 2021 and read stories from community members who would have been included in this year's production.

The Coeur d'Alene Resort said its reservations team will call ticket holders to offer refunds.

Journey to the North Pole Cruises will still depart nightly from the boardwalk at the resort from Nov. 28 through Jan. 1.

Cruises will implement the following COVID-19 precautions: