Free Mask Giveaway in Coeur d’Alene

Volunteers will hand out nearly 4,000 surgical masks to members of the CDA community, free of charge.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene fire and police departments are teaming up to give away free masks.

A drive-thru will be set up at Lake City High School located at 6601 N Ramsey on Thursday starting at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those interested can enter the north parking lot near the football field off Hanley Avenue.

Volunteers will be using best safety practices while distributing the masks. Both police and fire departments are encouraging residents or businesses who need assistance with getting masks to stop by.

The giveaway is being held as part of the “Stop the Spread, Wear a Mask” campaign which was started about three weeks ago as a local partnership.

Kootenai County passed a mask mandate two weeks ago in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Northern Idaho.

“This is an important piece to the Wear a Mask campaign,” City Council Member Kiki Miller said. “In addition to the give-a-way to the public, CDA FD has donated hundreds of masks to the Lake City Senior Center for use by their Meals on Wheels delivery drivers as well as to be given to their vulnerable senior citizen members.”