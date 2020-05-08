Need a mask? Nearly 4,000 up for grabs in Coeur d'Alene on Thursday

Volunteers will hand out surgical masks to community members in need at Lake City High School on Thursday.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Fire and Police Departments are teaming up to give away free masks on Thursday.

A drive-thru will be set up at Lake City High School, located at 6601 N Ramsey Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday. Those interested can enter the north parking lot near the football field off Hanley Avenue.

Volunteers on site will hand out nearly 4,000 surgical masks to community members in need.

The giveaway is being held as part of the “Stop the Spread, Wear a Mask” campaign, which began about three weeks ago as a local partnership. Kootenai County passed a mask mandate two weeks ago in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus in North Idaho.

Campaign partners include the City of Coeur d'Alene, City of Post Falls, Panhandle Health District, Kootenai Health, Heritage Health, SD271 and SD 273, North Idaho College, and Knudtson Chevrolet. Over 30 local civic and membership organizations are also sharing the message.

Coeur d'Alene Fire has also donated hundreds of masks to the Lake City Senior Center for vulnerable residents and use by their Meals on Wheels delivery drivers.