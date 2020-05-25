SPOKANE, Wash. — Bishops of Washington state are preparing parishes across the state to reopen.

Guidelines outlining how Catholic churches can safely return to public worship are being reviewed by the office of Gov. Jay Inslee, according to the Washington State Catholic Conference.

"Based on expert guidance from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Thomistic Institute and public health experts, we created practical guidelines outlining how we can safely return to public worship, while ensuring reverence and respect for the Sacred Liturgy of the Mass," a statement from the Catholic Conference reads. "It is our understanding that these are in review with the Governor’s office now. We look forward to his rapid response."

The statement is signed by Most Rev. Thomas Daly, Bishop of Spokane, and other bishops in the state.

As of May 22, there was no date or determination of size for Mass gatherings.

"It is our hope that our right to responsibly and safely gather for worship will soon be honored so we can collaborate in a manner that respects both our Catholic tradition as well as our civic responsibilities. We eagerly await the Governor’s response to our suggestions on this so we can proceed together with our re-opening plans."

President Trump said on Friday that churches and other houses of worship should be considered essential, and allowed to open during the coronavirus pandemic. During a press briefing, he announced that governors should let places of worship to open "right now," because the country needs more prayer.

Bishop Daly said on Twitter that the president's sentiments were "welcome to many people of faith," but called them unrealistic. He said he hopes to provide further direction by Tuesday.

"I will continue consulting with local health experts and the bishops of Washington State as the final adjustments are made to our plan which will allow us to worship in a responsible manner," Bishop Daly wrote on Friday. "We are close to reopening, please continue to be patient."

