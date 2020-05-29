SPOKANE, Wash. — With Spokane County in a different phase than Washington State, and Idaho in its own separate phase, knowing what campgrounds are open is difficult to determine. Part of the confusion stems from who owns and manages each land area.

There are county, state and federal owned lands, and each has it's own separate management. Each camping spot's rules will differ depending on what type of land it is on.

In Washington, since Spokane County is in phase two of re-opening, the county owned campground in Liberty Lake is open for overnight use. But since the state as a whole is still in phase one, any campground on state-owned land is closed.

A spokesperson from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said there could be some changes to the current closures in June, but they are still working out those details.

As for federal land in Washington State, each one will have its own policy. The federal land agencies are attempting to follow the state's lead, but that's not always the case.

If a person is interested in camping on federally owned land in Washington State, they need to research the status of the campground before going.

Now let's go over Idaho's camping regulations. Idaho's re-opening plan does not specify what phase camping can start again, which means each individual agency is determining whether to allow camping or not.

For people wanting to camp in Idaho, the state government has set up a web page to help determine which campgrounds are open and which are closed.

The 14-day quarantine for incoming travelers is ending Saturday, since Idaho is starting phase three. That means the regulations for Washingtonians crossing the border for camping are less strict now.

When deciding to camp though, make sure to consider social distancing guidelines. In addition, several recreation areas are not providing access to restrooms, so be prepared for a lack of facilities.

RELATED: What Stage 3 of Idaho reopening means for Spokane residents

RELATED: Black bear and cubs spotted at Dishman Hills hiking trail on Saturday