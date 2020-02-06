SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The YMCA has announced that Camp Reed in Spokane will not be holding its traditional sleepover camp this summer due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Traditional Camp, Minicamp and Counselor in Training programs will not be held during the summer of 2020, according to a release from YMCA. However, families will be able to rent cabins on a weekly or weekend basis, and the YMCA said there are no restrictions on the number of weeks families can extend their stay for if wanted.

Camp activities such as waterfront recreation, campfire times, arts and crafts and others will be offered during the rentals, according to the YMCA. The rentals will be made available starting in July and will go through the end of August.

The YMCA will also be holding day camps for kids entering grades three through nine, according to the release. They are offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Finch Arboretum, and registration will first be offered to those who were signed up for the traditional summer camp beginning on Wednesday, June 3. The signup period runs through June 10.

In addition to the other two options, the YMCA is offering a virtual camp on its social media and web pages, they said. Current registrations can also be held over to summer 2021, refunded or contributed as a donation to Camp Reed. More information can be found on the YMCA website.

