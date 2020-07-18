'I don't know what's next': Businesses, musicians prepare for Washington's ban on live entertainment

Starting Monday, live entertainment won't be allowed in Washington following an order by Governor Jay Inslee in an effort to combat the novel coronavirus.

SPOKANE, Wash — Bridge Press Cellars have made several adjustments during the coronavirus pandemic to keep open and to continue booking live bands.

By making sure people stay at least six or eight feet apart has allowed the winery to continue to book live music.

But starting Monday, live entertainment in Washington will no longer be allowed after Governor Jay Inslee implemented further steps in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"That's what brought in our customers," Bridge Press Cellars owner Drew Padtra said of the live performances.

Padtra said his business will have to make another change to its business plan he wants to open his doors again next week when Inslee's new orders go into effect.

"[Changing the] business plan will be difficult ... but we'll get through," he said.

Padtra said he thinks music helps people take their minds off of "the times we're in."

One pair of Spokane musicians - Jerry Lee Raines and Shawn Stratte - expected to perform at the winery every Sunday.

Performing is how Raines and Stratte, who both have pregnant fiancés, pay the bills.

"I have a son on the way ... I don't know what's next," Raines said.

If they can't perform in Washington under Inslee's order, they are left with finding other jobs to get by.