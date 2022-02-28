BSU makes masks optional in most campus areas except classrooms

The university’s VP of University Affairs said if conditions continue to improve, the classroom and lab mask requirement may be lifted before the end of March.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University’s (BSU) vice president for university affairs and chief of staff, Alicia Estey, announced Monday that masks will become optional in most campus spaces starting March 7.

Masks will be optional in:

Event spaces

Communal spaces (the library, rec. center, student union building, etc.)

Residence halls

Other campus buildings

Masks will still be required in:

Instructional spaces (c lassrooms, studios, labs, etc.)

(c Research labs

University Health and Counseling Services

Covid testing center and v accine clinic

and v The Children’s Center

Areas where food is prepared

Campus public transportation

Some indoor events or programs may still require masking based on the event sponsor’s requirements.

Estey said the university was successful in responding to the pandemic because it worked closely with medical and public health advisors.

The university will continue to monitor data, environmental factors, and other COVID-19 indicators. If conditions continue to improve and there isn’t a significant uptick after the new guidelines take effect, the classroom and lab mask requirements may be lifted before the end of March.

Estey also said anyone with underlying health conditions who are concerned about the rollback should contact human resources or public health as soon as possible for assistance.

The university also has a supply of KN95s that are free and available for pick-up outside of the covid vaccine clinic, in the human resources office, and at the information desk in the Student Union Building.

Estey asked members of the campus community to be respectful of other people’s choices to wear or not to wear masks in spaces where they are not required.

