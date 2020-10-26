Breaking down COVID-19 data for smaller counties in Eastern Washington, North Idaho

Three smaller counties in Eastern Washington have case number over 1,000 and two smaller counties in North Idaho have over 500 cases.

SPOKANE, Wash — A lot of the focus of the coronavirus pandemic has centered around large cities across the country, but the illness is also impacting smaller cities.

Three smaller counties in Eastern Washington have case number over 1,000 and two smaller counties in North Idaho have over 500 cases.

As of Oct. 23, Spokane County has reported 9,092 COVID-19 cases and 193 deaths. In Kootenai, Benewah, Bonner, Boundary and Shoshone Counties, a total of 4,860 COVID-19 cases and 73 deaths.

Eight other counties in Eastern Washington have a total of 7,461 coronavirus cases. While in five other North Idaho counties, there’s a total of 2,184 cases.

Here’s a break down of coronavirus case numbers and deaths:

Washington

Ferry County: 34 cases, 0 deaths (as of Oct. 23)

Pend Oreille County: 152 cases, 1 death (as of Oct. 23)

Stevens County: 246 cases, 5 deaths (as of Oct. 23)

Okanogan County: 1,139 cases, 13 deaths (as of Oct. 26)

Grant County: 3,492 cases, 24 deaths (as of Oct. 23)

Lincoln County: 75 cases, 2 deaths (as of Oct. 23)

Adams County: 923 case, 11 deaths (as of Oct. 23)

Idaho

Clearwater County: 133 cases, 0 deaths (as of Oct. 23)

Latah County: 884 cases, 0 deaths (as of Oct. 23)

Nez Perce County: 753 cases, 24 deaths (as of Oct. 23)

Idaho County: 339 cases, 1 death (as of Oct. 23)