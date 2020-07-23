The press conference is set to begin at 9 a.m. at Central District Health.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho has again fallen short of the benchmarks to move forward out of Stage 4 of the COVID-19 reopening plan, Gov. Brad Little announced in a Thursday press conference.

Stage 4 restrictions will continue for at least another two weeks.

"We are seeing increased spread in Ada, Canyon, Twin Falls, Bonneville and Kootenai Counties," Little said. "The rise in confirmed cases in those areas is very concerning."

The governor said he will continue to support decision-making at local levels to slow the spread of the virus, and urged everyone to do their part by wearing a mask.

"The one thing that will drmatically slow the sread of coronavirus is for every single one of us to wear a mask. I couldn't agree more with President Trump: Wearing a mask is the patriotic thing to do," he said. "Wear a mask to protect lives."

A mandatory mask order is in place for Ada County, but Little said he is not considering mandating masks or face coverings statewide.

Central District Health Director Russ Duke said that wearing face coverings was "absolutely essential" to managing the virus, especially as the start of the school year draws closer.

"This is a really big deal with school starting less than a month from now. Anything we can do to help drive down those numbers and get kids back to school is what our main objective is," he said.

Earlier in July, Little said Idaho had not met the benchmarks necessary to move forward out of Stage 4. COVID-infections are continuing to go up, especially in Ada County, where the Central District Health building is located.

The press conference comes one day after Idaho saw its largest single-day spike in coronavirus deaths, with nine total. Five people died in Ada County, two in Canyon County and one each in Twin Falls and Blaine counties.