Bloomsday adds the option to race virtually this September

Bloomsday is planning on an in-person race on September 20, but will hold the whole race virtually if health officials deem an in-person race to be unsafe.

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in Bloomsday history, participants can run or walk the race virtually.

Officials announced the addition of the virtual race via press release, Thursday morning. Bloomsday still intends to move forward with the in-person race on September 20, but you can still earn your finisher t-shirt by completing a 7.46 mile course of your choosing at any time between September 18 and 20.

If health officials determine Bloomsday is not able to be held in person on September 20, then all Bloomsday entries will be converted to virtual entries.

"We have heard from some of the Bloomsday community that they love our event, but this year’s race just isn’t a good fit for them,” said Mark Starr, Lilac Bloomsday Association President. “We want to make sure that 2020 does not pass by without an opportunity for everyone to continue their Bloomsday tradition.That’s important to us, and Virtual Bloomsday will preserve that long-standing tradition for those who otherwise wouldn’t be able to participate or travel to Spokane.”

You can register for Virtual Bloomsday on the event's website. You can also still register to run in-person on September 20, according to the press release.

Participants who have already registered for Bloomsday 2020 can opt-in to the virtual race at no extra cost, according to the release.

Virtual Bloomsday will work as follows: