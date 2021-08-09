Average daily COVID-19 cases in North Idaho 7 times higher than early July, PHD says

As of Monday, PHD’s jurisdiction averages 113 cases per day. In early July, they were averaging 16 cases a day.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District is encouraging people to get vaccinated as coronavirus cases continue to rise in all five North Idaho counties.

In a press release Monday, PHD Public Information Officer Katherine Hoyer said since early July positivity rates have been increasing in Kootenai, Bonner, Boundary, Benewah and Shoshone counties. They’ve ranged from 5% to 23%. Hoyer said levels above 5% typically indicates not enough testing is happening in a community and the virus is circulating more than is known. As of Monday, Hoyer said PHD’s jurisdiction averages 113 cases per day. In early July, they were averaging 16 cases a day.

As of Monday morning, Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene reported 67 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and 29 of those are in critical care.

The Idaho Bureau of Laboratories is reporting an increase in the delta variant across the state among clinical samples tested. Hoyer said PHD received the sequencing results of clinical samples submitted for residents in the five northern counties on Friday. Of those tests, she said 86% had the delta variant.

“We can safely assume that there are much more variant cases circulating in our area that have not been sequenced due to constraints the state faces with available laboratories,” Interim PHD Director Don Duffy said in a statement. “Information on the Delta variant is concerning - with transmission being possible after only a few seconds of exposure for those non-vaccinated and transmission able to occur when someone is in the pre-symptomatic phase. Unfortunately, these variants will lead many more people to become ill and possibly suffer long-term impacts on their health. Even those vaccinated can contract the Delta variant (unbeknownst to them, as they may not show any symptoms) and then they can become carriers of the virus to those that are unvaccinated. In these circumstances, being vaccinated doesn’t just benefit you – it’s protecting those around you and their loved ones as well.”