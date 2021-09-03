At least 108 COVID-19 cases linked to Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden

The number of cases linked to the fair may increase as more cases surface.

LYNDEN, Wash. — At least 108 COVID-19 cases have been linked to the Northwest Washington Fair, which took place in Lynden last month.

The cases involve "both people who were contagious while they were at the fair and people who may have been exposed while they were at the fair," Whatcom County Health Department spokesperson Jennifer Moon said.

The health department said the number may increase as more cases are investigated.

“It is unclear how transmission occurred among visitors to the fair. But what we are seeing regarding the fair highlights the need for masking and other precautions when attending large events, both outdoors and indoors, given our high case rate right now,” Moon said.

The 10-day fair implemented several COVID-19 precautions including a cashless payment option called BlastPass and enhanced cleaning protocols, according to its website.

The event was awarded Global Biorisk Advisory Council Star accreditation, “the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation.”

The fair ended on Aug. 21, shortly before the state’s universal mask mandate went back into effect for indoor public spaces.