The Associated Students of Washington State University is supporting Pullman students who are struggling during the coronavirus crisis.

"College students really are getting hit really hard right now," ASWSU President Quinton Berkompas said. "A lot of college students are the people working service industry jobs that are being cut. On top of that, college students are also the ones not really getting anything from the stimulus package that just got passed."

The group decided to help alleviate the cost of basic needs by launching the grocery reimbursement program.

WSU students shopping at Dissmore's, Safeway, and Walmart in Pullman qualify for reimbursement. It is good for 50 percent of the first $50 you spend each week.

ASWSU provided a list of what foods are eligible for reimbursement, along with items that are not.

To get the reimbursement, students fill out a form online and include photos of their receipt, cougar card and contact info.

Berkompas posted a twitter video to get the word out. And that word reached WSU senior Audrey Maddux.

"It was very simple, a very easy process," Maddux said.

Maddux returned to the Pullman campus for work at the university. But later learned her shifts are now temporarily suspended.

"Well, I'm already playing rent so I might as well stay here," Maddux said.

She said if it were not for ASWSU's grocery reimbursement program, she would be in a much more difficult situation.

"I was kind of getting worried about it, just because I'm not working, I've applied for unemployment and can't get that either," Maddux said. "So I wasn't expecting any help at all. I thought well, I just have to stretch my money and make it work. But when I saw (the program), it's really nice, it helps a lot."

