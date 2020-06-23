Around 26% of coronavirus tests come back positive in Yakima County

The county has been called the epicenter of Washington state's coronavirus outbreak.

In the wake of Governor Jay Inslee's declaration that Yakima County is the epicenter of Washington state's coronavirus outbreak, the latest reported case numbers paint just how bleak the situation has become.

Based on data from the Yakima Health District, as of Monday night, June 23rd, Yakima County confirms 6,283 cases of COVID-19 overall.

Hospitalizations have climbed to 456 people overall.

But perhaps the most shocking number is Yakima County's percentage of positive test results.

Out of 23,972 tests handed out to the people of Yakima County, a staggering 26.4% of tests came back positive.

That number far exceeds the average of 10% positive tests reported nationally, about 6% positive tests reported statewide, and 4.6% of tests came back positive in Spokane County.

Here are a few other important numbers out of Yakima County:

As of June 23rd, Spokane County's highest number of single-day confirmed COVID-19 cases happened on June 5th.

Yakima County has either met or surpassed 55 single-day case numbers on 51 days total, including a 45-day stretch from May 4-June 18

Yakima County has confirmed 100+ cases 23 times since the start of May