Are people in Spokane, North Idaho staying home for Thanksgiving? Here's what one survey says

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanksgiving will look different for many families this year, as health officials are pleading with people to stay home for the holiday.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that traveling as cases rise across the country could increase someone's chances of spreading COVID-19. Gov. Jay Inslee has also urged Washington residents to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings.

A detailed map published by The New York Times is now providing insight into where Americans are staying home for the holiday. The data comes from interviews conducted by the global data and survey firm Dynata, according to the newspaper.

The firm asked a question about Thanksgiving plans, obtaining more than 150,000 survey responses from Nov. 13-23.

Twenty-seven percent of people in the Spokane area plan to eat Thanksgiving dinner with someone outside of their household, according to the survey. That number is exactly or close to the same for the Lilac City’s neighbors of Cheney, Airway Heights, Nine Mile Falls and Colbert, among others.

In nearby Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, 31% of people plan to eat Thanksgiving dinner with someone outside of their household compared to 29% of Post Falls residents.

Forty-four percent of people in the Mullan area plan to feast with those who are not members of their immediate family, according to the survey.

According to the survey, Washington is the state with the lowest share of planned mixed-household Thanksgiving gatherings at less than 20 percent.

Oregon is also among the bottom 10 states, while Idaho and Montana are among the top 20 states with the highest share of planned gatherings with closer to 30 percent.