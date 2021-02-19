AMC reopens River Park Square theater under Phase 2 guidelines

Counties in Phase 2, including Spokane, can reopen movie theaters at 25% capacity.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Downtown Spokane AMC Theater reopened Friday under Washington’s Phase 2 reopening guidance.

AMC reopened the Spokane location at 3 p.m. Friday. Films playing at the theater include Judas and the Black Messiah, Croods: A New Age, Land, The Little Things, The Marksman, Nomadland and Wonder Woman 1984.

Enhanced cleaning procedures and safety protocols will be in place at the theater.

According to AMC, there will be extra time allocated between showtimes to allow for a full, thorough cleaning of each auditorium. Disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer will also be found throughout theaters for guest use.

All staff members will take their temperature and undergo a health assessment screening before their shift. If any associate has a fever or symptoms, or self-reports them, they will not work but will still be compensated.