AMC reopens River Park Square movie theater at limited capacity on Friday

The movie theater in Spokane is reopening after Gov. Jay Inslee announced the loosening of coronavirus restrictions for restaurants and other businesses.

SPOKANE, Wash. — AMC Theaters is reopening the doors of its Spokane location on Friday after months of coronavirus closures.

This comes after Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week that he would loosen restrictions for restaurants and other businesses.

Counties in Phase 2, including Spokane, can reopen movie theaters at 25% capacity. Guests must wear masks and social distance.

The movie theater in River Park Square is one of 14 AMC locations in Washington state that are reopening on Friday, Oct. 16. It opens today at 3:30 p.m. today, which is 30 minutes before the first showing.

Films playing at the theater include "The War with Grandpa" starring Robert De Niro and "Yellow Rose," which opens this weekend. Other titles coming soon include "The Empty Man," "Come Play," "Let Him Go," "Freaky and the Comeback Trail," "Soul," "The Croods: A New Age," and "Happiest Season."

Enhanced cleaning procedures and safety protocols will be in place at the theater.

According to AMC, there will be extra time allocated between showtimes to allow for a full, thorough cleaning of each auditorium. Disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer will also be found throughout theaters for guest use.

All staff members will take their temperature and undergo a health assessment screening before their shift. If any associate has a fever or symptoms, or self-reports them, they will not work but will still be compensated.

AMC guests are required to wear masks, except while eating or drinking. Those who are unwilling to wear a mask will not be admitted or allowed to stay, the company said. Guests can purchase a mask for $1 upon arrival.

AMC also strongly recommends that its guests use online ticketing and its mobile app for ticketless entry. Guests who could like to purchase tickets at the theater can utilize Automated Box Offices, which will be cleaned and sanitized regularly.

Those who are unable to use contactless ticketing can purchase their tickets at the box office or the guest service station at all theaters.

Menu selections have been temporarily reduced at all AMC locations to ensure more efficient service, minimizing the amount of time it takes to prepare and serve food and drinks, and reducing wait times.

Food and beverage transactions will be contactless, using only credit, debit or gift cards. Any guests who want to pay with cash will need to convert it into a gift card at either the box office or guest services.