All of Washington will remain in Phase 1 of reopening until at least Feb. 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — The East Region of Governor Jay Inslee's Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan, which includes Spokane County, is not ready to move to Phase 2 of reopening for the second time this month, according to the Washington Department of Health.

The East Region and the rest of the state will remain in Phase 1 until at least Monday, Feb. 1.

The East Region of the state has the third highest positivity rate out of the eight regions with 21 percent, according to the Roadmap to Recovery dashboard. However, the region saw a 20 percent decrease in its hospital admissions rate. ICU occupancy in the region is at 82 percent. Case rates in the region are also up 12 percent.