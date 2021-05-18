All Washington counties will remain in Phase 3 until June 30

All counties will remain in Phase 3 until June 30, which allows for 50% occupancy indoors at restaurants, retail shops, movie theaters and gyms.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ferry, Whitman, Pierce and Cowlitz Counties will move forward to Phase 3 Tuesday.

This comes five days after Governor Jay Inslee announced that Washington state would be following the CDC's relaxed mask guidance. The governor also announced the entire state would move into Phase 3 on May 18.

Counties that are already in Phase 3 will stay there, including Spokane County.

All counties will remain in Phase 3 until June 30, which allows for 50% occupancy indoors at restaurants, retail shops, movie theaters and gyms. However, Inslee said counties could decide to operate in a lower phase if they choose.

Spectator events don’t have limits on the number of vaccinated attendees, and Weddings and funerals can have full capacity if all attendees are vaccinated. Small cruise ships with fewer than 250 passengers can sail if the crew and 95% of passengers are vaccinated. This guidance will also apply to conferences and live performances.

Inslee said a full reopening could happen before June 30 if at least 70% of people over 16 have started the COVID-19 vaccination process before then. However, Inslee’s office said current vaccine trends indicate Washington won’t reach that threshold until late June.

As of May 15, nearly 59% of the state's population over the age of 16 has initiated the vaccination process, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

If at any point ICU occupancy exceeds 90%, Inslee’s office said the state would need to roll back to an earlier phase.

The state also plans to work with businesses to provide incentives for vaccinated people, such as prizes at Mariners games or gift cards to local businesses.