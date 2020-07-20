Albertsons Companies to require its customers to wear a mask

Starting Tuesday, July 21, customers must wear a face covering when shopping at any of their stores.

BOISE, Idaho — Starting Tuesday, July 21, Albertsons Companies is requiring its customers to wear face coverings.

According to a post on its website, customers across all of their locations must wear face coverings when shopping at their stores for their protection and for that of their associates.

There are 21 companies under the Albertsons name including Safeway, Lucky, Vons, Shaws and Haggen.

Albertsons already requires its associates to wear masks, and across the majority of its stores customers are required to wear face covering to comply with local orders. That holds true in Ada County which is under a mask mandate.

Albertsons joins a growing list of retailers across the U.S. mandating masks while shopping at their stores. In the past week, major companies like Walmart, Sam's Club, Target, Walgreens, Home Depot, Lowe's, CVS, Kroger and Kohl's announced they will require masks as the number of coronavirus cases continue to climb across the country.

On its web page, Albertsons goes on to say:

Throughout this pandemic, the health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors has been our top priority.