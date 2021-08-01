Alaska Airlines reports 'rowdy' group of people flying to Seattle were 'non-mask compliant'

SEATTLE — Fourteen people who were on board a flight from Dulles International Airport to Sea-Tac Airport Thursday night were banned from flying Alaska Airlines after refusing to wear masks and arguing and harassing crew members.
The "non-mask compliant" and "rowdy" group were on Flight 1085 from Dulles International, located in Chantilly, Virginia in the suburbs of Washington, D.C.
"Their behavior was unacceptable," a statement from Alaska Airlines said. "We apologize to our other guests who were made uncomfortable on the flight."
So far, Alaska Airlines has banned 302 passengers for violating its mask policy, including the group on the Dulles flight this week.