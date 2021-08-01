Alaska Airlines reports 'rowdy' group of people flying to Seattle were 'non-mask compliant'

Fourteen people were banned from flying with Alaska Airlines after violating its mask policy on a flight to Sea-Tac Airport.

SEATTLE — Fourteen people who were on board a flight from Dulles International Airport to Sea-Tac Airport Thursday night were banned from flying Alaska Airlines after refusing to wear masks and arguing and harassing crew members.

The "non-mask compliant" and "rowdy" group were on Flight 1085 from Dulles International, located in Chantilly, Virginia in the suburbs of Washington, D.C.

"Their behavior was unacceptable," a statement from Alaska Airlines said. "We apologize to our other guests who were made uncomfortable on the flight."