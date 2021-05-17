A pediatrician's advice to parents on how to handle change in mask policy

Fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks in most settings, but most children aren't eligible for the shot yet. What should families do?

SPOKANE, Wash. — Last week, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced the state is no longer requiring fully vaccinated people to wear masks in public. That means two weeks after your final dose, you can go out without a mask, unless a specific business asks you to keep it on.

But kids ages 12 to 15 only recently became eligible for the Pfizer shot, meaning it'll be a few more weeks before they're fully vaccinated. Kids under the age of 12 still can't get a shot at all.

The state says this means those kids do have to keep wearing masks in public. And a pediatrician KREM spoke with says that's definitely the safest course of action.

"I think right now the best policy is kids should continue to wear their masks. I think in order to model good behavior, parents should wear their masks too when they're out in those public situations," said Dr. Jennifer Kalisvaart. "Kids do whatever their parents do for the most part, for good or for bad. So if parents can model that good behavior, or even older siblings, model that good behavior, it's going to be easier for the younger kids to do it."

There was some concern at the beginning of the pandemic that kids in particular would have trouble complying with mask requirements, but most research so far suggest that hasn't been the case.

"What we've seen is the complete opposite. The kids have been great. They're very black and white... rule-followers, and so they knew that they were supposed to wear their mask," said Kalisvaart. "Kids will do whatever they need to to see friends and be around people. And truly, that good modeling by parents or older siblings is key."

So even though the virus is usually milder with children, if you've got them, it's probably best for your whole family to stay masked up in public for the time being, whether or not you're vaccinated.