9 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Grant County

The GCHD reported one man in his 30's, one woman in her 40's, one man in his 60's, two men in their 60's, three men in their 70's and one man in his 80's were among the nine reported deaths.

“COVID-19 remains in our community and continues to take away from us. These deaths are a reminder of how devastating the COVID virus can be. Many who get sick then get better, but some are more severely ill, may remain ill for a while, and may even die. Sometimes it is quite random. Our immunization rates have improved but are still low. I want to stress that the available vaccines currently provide an excellent level of protection for nearly all vaccinated individuals. That protection is good against the new variants of the virus. We need to get vaccinated to decrease the spread of COVID-19, but also to reduce emergency room visits, decrease hospitalizations and prevent needless deaths. I strongly urge you to, please get your vaccine, if you haven’t already,” Brzezny said.