These 8 Spokane homeless shelters are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks

SPOKANE, Wash. — COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported at eight Spokane homeless shelters, according to data released Thursday by the Spokane Regional Health District.

House of Charity, Truth Ministries, UGM Men’s Shelter, Cannon Street Shelter, Evangeline House, UGM Crisis Center for Women, Hope House and Crosswalk Youth Shelter have all reported an increase in COVID-19 cases during the month of August. The cases are among both staff members and residents at the shelters. Among all eight shelters, a total of 120 cases have been reported as of Wednesday.

UGM Men’s Shelter has reported the most cases so far with 25. The latest case was reported on Aug. 14. Crosswalk Youth Shelter has only reported two cases but the latest case was reported on Aug. 19. Hope House reported the most recent cases on Aug. 23.

Below is a chart of all cases reported at each shelter:

The organizations that run the shelters include the Union Gospel Mission, Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and the Salvation Army. The Cannon Street Shelter is owned by the City of Spokane. They contract organizations to run the shelter.

The UGM Men’s Shelter shut down in February 2021 due to a coronavirus outbreak. In February, UGM Director of Marketing and Communications Barbara Comito said the shelter experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 cases with more than 70 people testing positive since Christmas 2020. The shelter shut down for over a month due to the cases.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the Inland Northwest, forcing the cancellation of events and adding stress to hospitals. Hoopfest announced on Wednesday that it was canceling the 2021 event due to the coronavirus surge driven by the highly contagious delta variant. From Feb. 1 to Aug. 3, 94.5% of COVID-19 cases in the hospital were from unvaccinated patients.